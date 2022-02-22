Authorities on lookout for massive bear invading California community
A 500-pound black bear nicknamed “Hank the Tank” has damaged dozens of homes near Lake Tahoe, easily smashing through windows and doors in search of food. There’s now a fierce debate over the bear’s fate amid growing fear among residents. Feb. 22, 2022
