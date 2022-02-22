IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Authorities on lookout for massive bear invading California community

Nightly News

Authorities on lookout for massive bear invading California community

A 500-pound black bear nicknamed “Hank the Tank” has damaged dozens of homes near Lake Tahoe, easily smashing through windows and doors in search of food. There’s now a fierce debate over the bear’s fate amid growing fear among residents. Feb. 22, 2022

