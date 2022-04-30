Authorities search for Alabama inmate and deputy who vanished

An Alabama inmate accused of a brutal murder and the female sheriff’s deputy transporting him has vanished. Lauderdale County authorities are working with the FBI to find the two. Clues trace back to Friday when Deputy White picked up Casey White from his cell. She said she was taking him for a mental health evaluation nearby. There was no such appointment scheduled. The sheriff has said that Deputy White has had an exemplary record spanning 17 years and had just submitted her retirement papers on Thursday.April 30, 2022