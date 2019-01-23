Authorities still searching for operator behind the two Newark drones

Authorities still searching for operator behind the two Newark drones00:59
The drones on Tuesday caused a brief ground stop to be ordered where nine flights were diverted, according to the FAA, with 43 being forced to wait to land.
