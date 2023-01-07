IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    Damar Hamlin speaks with Bills teammates from hospital

    02:28

  • President Biden honors Capitol defenders on Jan. 6 anniversary

    01:30

  • 223,000 U.S. jobs added in December, report says

    01:39

  • FDA greenlights new Alzheimer's drug amid safety concerns

    01:49

  • Al Roker speaks with Lester Holt about inspiring return to NBC

    02:44

  • Kevin McCarthy after dayslong speaker standoff: 'I'll have the votes'

    01:58

  • Damar Hamlin awake, showing remarkable improvement

    01:45

  • Neil Diamond’s life portrayed in new musical ‘A Beautiful Noise’

    01:31

  • NIH researching drugs to reduce alcohol cravings

    02:44

  • Prince Harry’s new book drops bombshells about royal family

    01:39

  • Funeral for Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI held at the Vatican

    01:28

  • Northern California slammed by bomb cyclone

    01:22

  • Kevin McCarthy’s Speaker bid falls short for a third day

    01:44

  • New details on the University of Idaho murders case revealed

    02:32

  • Top U.S. colleges facing questions over prioritizing legacy candidates

    03:05

  • Buffalo community rallying around Damar Hamlin

    01:38

  • Man who drove Tesla off cliff with family inside charged with attempted murder

    01:19

  • 33 million in California under flood watch amid winter storm

    02:13

  • Kevin McCarthy’s Speaker bid blocked for sixth time

    02:27

  • University of Idaho murders suspect being transported back to Idaho

    01:05

Nightly News

Autonomous tech could revolutionize agriculture, help labor shortage

01:49

At the Consumer Electronic Show, tens of thousands are in attendance to see the latest technology, including an 18-ton piece of farming equipment by John Deere. NBC News’ Jacob Ward spoke with Deere CEO John May about how the technology could help revolutionize the agriculture industry and help with the labor shortage.Jan. 7, 2023

  • UP NEXT

    Damar Hamlin speaks with Bills teammates from hospital

    02:28

  • President Biden honors Capitol defenders on Jan. 6 anniversary

    01:30

  • 223,000 U.S. jobs added in December, report says

    01:39

  • FDA greenlights new Alzheimer's drug amid safety concerns

    01:49

  • Al Roker speaks with Lester Holt about inspiring return to NBC

    02:44

  • Kevin McCarthy after dayslong speaker standoff: 'I'll have the votes'

    01:58

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All