    Axiom's mission to ISS sets stage for private space station

Axiom's mission to ISS sets stage for private space station

A company called Axiom is setting the stage for its own private space station. This journey from Earth to the International Space Station in orbit is designed to establish how the Houston company aims to use the ISS as a high-tech construction trailer. Axiom plans to build modules that will eventually become its own private office park. While three crew members have paid $55 million each, Axiom says this is not space tourism but rather a step toward a future with profits for private companies and unknown benefits for humanity. April 8, 2022

