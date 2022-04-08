Axiom's mission to ISS sets stage for private space station

Missile strike on train station in eastern Ukraine city03:55
Ukrainian refugees head back home01:42
White House marks Jackson’s historic Supreme Court confirmation02:08
Will Smith banned from Oscars for 10 years01:44
No convictions in Michigan Governor Whitmer kidnapping trial01:27
Rise in Covid subvariant cases01:31
- Now Playing
Axiom's mission to ISS sets stage for private space station01:24
- UP NEXT
Law students celebrate Judge Jackson’s Supreme Court confirmation02:27
Justice Department prosecuting massive pandemic relief fraud: ‘Our work is far from over’03:38
Southern cities rocked by storms begin surveying the damage01:14
Two men charged with impersonating federal agents00:55
Russia accused of using hunger as weapon in Ukraine01:48
Senate confirms Jackson to Supreme Court in historic vote01:59
Ukraine asks for more weapons as Russia fails to take Kyiv01:54
Devastation revealed in town outside Kyiv after Russian forces withdraw02:55
Ukrainian family describes their grief after Russia’s destruction of Borodyanka01:48
Blinken on holding Putin accountable and closing sanctions loopholes01:43
Severe storms strike the South01:19
Minneapolis police officer won’t be charged in deadly Amir Locke shooting01:50
Lawmakers grill oil CEOs over soaring gas prices01:31
- UP NEXT
Missile strike on train station in eastern Ukraine city03:55
Ukrainian refugees head back home01:42
White House marks Jackson’s historic Supreme Court confirmation02:08
Will Smith banned from Oscars for 10 years01:44
No convictions in Michigan Governor Whitmer kidnapping trial01:27
Rise in Covid subvariant cases01:31
Play All