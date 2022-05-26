Baby formula manufacturing plant plans to reopen in June

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Some relief for the millions of families that have been searching for baby formula as Abbott says their plant will start producing formula again on June 4. Three manufacturing executives were questioned on Capitol Hill by the House Oversight Committee over contamination concerns after their plant was closed earlier in the year after four babies got sick and two died. The company has denied that its formula is linked to the illnesses. May 26, 2022

