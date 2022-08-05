IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Baby formula shortage isn't over yet for American families

Nightly News

Baby formula shortage isn’t over yet for American families

The baby formula shortage that has had families across the nation scrambling for months is not over yet. While the situation has improved some, store shelves still have big gaps where formula should be. The latest nationwide data shows a more than 27% out of stock rate for powdered formula products. The Biden administration has had domestic manufacturers ramp up production and has flown in from abroad the equivalent of nearly 64 million 8-ounce bottles of formula.Aug. 5, 2022

    Baby formula shortage isn't over yet for American families

