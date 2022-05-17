Baby giraffe able to walk with the help of human orthopedic group

When baby giraffe Msituni was born in February, veterinarians at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park discovered that the little giraffe suffered from a range of ailments, including hyper-extended joints. The Hanger Clinic, a group specializing in building orthotics for humans, performed two procedures to fabricate a mold of Msituni’s leg and create a custom stainless steel brace. After wearing the brace for ten days, Msituni can now roam free. May 17, 2022