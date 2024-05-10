IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Baby left behind in Gaza now thriving under care of doctor-turned-mother
May 10, 202402:14
    Baby left behind in Gaza now thriving under care of doctor-turned-mother

Nightly News

Baby left behind in Gaza now thriving under care of doctor-turned-mother

02:14

 She was left behind four months ago at Gaza's Al Shifa Hospital as it struggled to keep babies alive in the neonatal unit. Now, an abandoned baby named Angel is doing well, thanks to a doctor who took her in. NBC News' Erin McLauglin has an exclusive update.May 10, 2024

