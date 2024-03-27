‘It’s pretty much blackwater’: Baltimore bridge divers face zero visibility underwater

- UP NEXT
After the Baltimore bridge disaster, inspiration from the words of Francis Scott Key00:44
Biden and Harris campaign together in North Carolina01:44
View from the air of the collapsed bridge and the cargo ship02:16
Known associate of Sean 'Diddy' Combs arrested in raids, law enforcement source says00:57
Baltimore bridge collapses after being struck by cargo ship03:20
Parents of Evan Gershkovich speak out almost a year after reporter was detained in Russia02:10
High court hears arguments over sale of abortion pills02:18
Investigators search for answers in bridge collapse02:30
Shohei Ohtani says interpreter stole from his account and 'told lies'01:45
Feds search homes of Sean 'Diddy' Combs, sources say02:22
The biggest question about Trump’s Truth Social merger02:23
Mourning in Moscow for terrorist attack that killed 13701:21
Famed waiters' run returns to Paris01:27
Boeing CEO announces he'll step down amid quality control failures02:20
Trump's court cases and his campaign intersect00:30
Home sales up nationwide even as prices rise and mortgage rates remain high01:34
A modern-day woolly mammoth may be just a few years away, biotech company says02:49
Mom fights off daughter’s would-be kidnapper down 4 flights of stairs01:42
Fire breaks out on Carnival cruise and 2 crew members killed aboard Holland America ship01:41
Death toll climbs as Russia holds day of mourning for terror attack victims01:33
- UP NEXT
After the Baltimore bridge disaster, inspiration from the words of Francis Scott Key00:44
Biden and Harris campaign together in North Carolina01:44
View from the air of the collapsed bridge and the cargo ship02:16
Known associate of Sean 'Diddy' Combs arrested in raids, law enforcement source says00:57
Baltimore bridge collapses after being struck by cargo ship03:20
Parents of Evan Gershkovich speak out almost a year after reporter was detained in Russia02:10
Play All