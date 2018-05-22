Feedback
advertisement
Watch Full Episodes

Baltimore police officer killed, massive manhunt underway

 

A witness claims the Baltimore County police officer was struck by a car while responding to a call about a suspicious vehicle on Monday. Authorities say they are searching for as many as four suspects.

Your Playlist Expand Collapse
advertisement

Full Episodes of Nightly News

Inspiring America

Keeping you Healthy

advertisement

The Price You Pay

Nightly Films

U.S. News

Glowing destruction: Watch Hawaiian lava flow that has displaced thousands
Video

Glowing destruction: Watch Hawaiian lava flow that has displaced thousands

U.S. news
Public support for vaccines drops a bit

Public support for vaccines drops

Health news
Manhunt for suspects in Baltimore area after officer killed

Manhunt for suspects in Baltimore area after officer killed

U.S. news
What is 'laze'? Toxic gas plume created by Hawaii volcano

What is 'laze'? Toxic gas plume created by Hawaii volcano

U.S. news
First sexual abuse lawsuits filed against USC and Dr. George Tyndall

As first lawsuits filed, USC denies sexual abuse 'cover-up'

Crime & Courts

World News

Austria's tilt toward Russia worries intelligence experts

The world's spying capital tilts toward Putin's Russia

World
North Korea welcomes journalists for closure of its nuclear site

N. Korea welcomes journalists — but no experts — to witness nuclear shutdown

North Korea
Australian archbishop convicted of sex abuse cover-up

Australian archbishop convicted of sex abuse cover-up

World
AP investigation: A Trump fundraiser's secret lobbying effort to win $1B in business

AP investigation: A Trump fundraiser's secret lobbying effort to win $1B in business

White House
Congo starts vaccinating health workers against Ebola virus

Congo vaccinates health workers against Ebola

Ebola Virus Outbreak
advertisement
Lester Holt
Award-winning journalist and anchor of "NBC Nightly News” and “Dateline NBC.”
Full bio

Get The Nightly Newsletter

 Privacy Policy
advertisement

Nightly Reads

A love story: Ailing husband mourns teacher killed in Texas shooting

A love story: Ailing husband mourns teacher killed in Texas shooting

U.S. news

advertisement