Nightly News

Baltimore residents increasingly frustrated with water conditions

03:40

Baltimore’s drinking water meets federal safety standards according to the city’s annual water quality reports, however many residents’ trust in their tap is fading. NBC News’ Yamiche Alcindor reports on the community’s aging infrastructure and speaks with EPA administrator Michael Regan.Jan. 11, 2023

