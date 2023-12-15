IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Nightly News

Baseball’s biggest star Shohei Ohtani signs $700 million deal with LA Dodgers

01:31

Baseball superstar Shohei Ohtani signed a whopping $700 million contract for ten years with the Los Angeles Dodgers. The former Angel is a unique two-way phenom as both a pitcher and a batter. NBC News’ Miguel Almaguer has more on the MLB’s biggest sensation.Dec. 15, 2023

Best of NBC News

