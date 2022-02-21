Basketball team remember teammate in a touching tradition
When 14-year-old Ely passed away in a car crash, his family was crushed by the loss, and in their time of need Ely’s basketball team came together to support the family in a moving gameday tradition.Feb. 21, 2022
