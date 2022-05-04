IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Nightly News

Battle for Mariupol intensifies as Ukraine says Russia is losing ground in northeast

01:49

Ukrainian troops say they’ve now regained control of at least 11 villages around the northeastern city of Kharkiv. In besieged Mariupol, a new AP investigation suggests the bombing of a local theater in March killed close to 600 people, though an exact number cannot be determined. The city’s mayor says Russian forces are still storming the steel plant.May 4, 2022

