    Battling viral misinformation on social media

Nightly News

Battling viral misinformation on social media

01:58

As the battle continues to rage overseas, videos of Russian and Ukrainian soldiers go viral as people try to make sense of what’s real and what’s not. NBC News’ Jo Ling Kent reports on how to tell which videos have nothing to do with the invasion and how to stop the spread of misinformation.Feb. 27, 2022

