Behind that holiday pecan pie, farmers hard hit by hurricane and tariffs

One-third of the nation’s pecans are typically grown in southern Georgia, but the crop was destroyed when Hurricane Michael hit in October and high tariffs have made pecans difficult to sell overseas.Nov. 24, 2018

