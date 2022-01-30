IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Nightly News

Beijing under high alert as athletes arrive for Olympics

01:42

With the Olympics days away, athletes are arriving in Beijing under the shadow of Covid. At least 39 competitors and team officials have tested positive. Some members of Team USA were hit with Covid before leaving the states.Jan. 30, 2022

