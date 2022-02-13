Bengals QB Joe Burrow’s hometown food pantry flooded with donations
When Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow spoke of food insecurity in his hometown in Athens County, Ohio, during his Heisman speech, the local food pantry saw donations pour in. The Joe Burrow Hunger Relief Fund and the Athens County Food Pantry have seen donations skyrocket since the Bengals advanced to the Super Bowl.Feb. 13, 2022
