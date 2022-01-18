Betty White honored on what would have been her 100th birthday
On what would have been Betty White’s 100th birthday, famous friends and fans are paying tribute to the beloved entertainer with a movie event and the #BettyWhiteChallenge in support of animal shelters and charities.Jan. 18, 2022
