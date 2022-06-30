Biden accuses Supreme Court of ‘outrageous behavior’ following Roe v. Wade reversal

President Biden criticized the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade while in Spain for the NATO summit. The president urged Congress to restore abortion rights with new law but acknowledge the filibuster could get in the way. President Biden said he would back a limited change to Senate rules to allow a simple majority vote on the issue. Meanwhile, the top Republican Senator Mitch McConnell said that Biden’s comments about the high court are “dangerous.”June 30, 2022