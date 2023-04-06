IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

HAPPENING NOW: Tennessee Republicans are voting to expel Democratic lawmakers over anti-gun violence protests

    Biden admin blames troubled Afghanistan withdrawal on Trump in new report

    U.S. delegation arrives in Taiwan despite Chinese threats

  • EPA addresses toxic plant emitting chemicals next to Louisiana elementary school

  • Car payments soaring to record levels nationwide

  • Abortion fight heats up across the country

  • A look at NBC News journalist David Bloom’s legacy 20 years later

  • Tech exec Bob Lee fatally stabbed in San Francisco

  • Biden admin partnering with social media influencers to warn about fentanyl dangers

  • New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern makes powerful farewell speech

  • ‘Tornado Alley’ storms becoming deadlier and more frequent

  • Kevin McCarthy meets with Taiwan’s president despite China’s threats

  • Trump responds to arraignment, slams DA and judge

  • Severe storms devastate the Midwest and South

  • AI’s growing presence on apps like Snapchat raises concerns for parents

  • Nashville officers speak out after tragic elementary school shooting

  • Trump pleads not guilty to 34 felony counts in New York City

  • What could Trump’s arraignment mean for his political future?

  • Former chief of staff to ex-Maryland Governor dies after FBI shootout

  • Trump touches down in New York City ahead of arraignment

  • NASA announces astronauts in Artemis II mission to orbit the moon

Nightly News

Biden admin blames troubled Afghanistan withdrawal on Trump in new report

Nearly two years after the deadly and troubled American withdrawal from Afghanistan, the Biden administration is trying to pin the blame on former President Trump in a new report, while also admitting they should have evacuated earlier too. NBC News’ Kristen Welker shares more on a top Trump official firing back.April 6, 2023

    Biden admin blames troubled Afghanistan withdrawal on Trump in new report

