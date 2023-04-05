IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Tech exec Bob Lee fatally stabbed in San Francisco

    01:43
    New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern makes powerful farewell speech

    01:24

  • ‘Tornado Alley’ storms becoming deadlier and more frequent

    01:49

  • Kevin McCarthy meets with Taiwan’s president despite China’s threats

    01:44

  • Trump responds to arraignment, slams DA and judge

    03:19

  • Severe storms devastate the Midwest and South

    01:29

  • AI’s growing presence on apps like Snapchat raises concerns for parents

    02:29

  • Nashville officers speak out after tragic elementary school shooting

    01:57

  • Trump pleads not guilty to 34 felony counts in New York City

    05:36

  • What could Trump’s arraignment mean for his political future?

    02:14

  • Former chief of staff to ex-Maryland Governor dies after FBI shootout

    01:32

  • Trump touches down in New York City ahead of arraignment

    03:50

  • NASA announces astronauts in Artemis II mission to orbit the moon

    01:36

  • Is AI technology the future of travel?

    02:29

  • CDC warns dangerous fungus infection poses nationwide threat

    01:29

  • Elementary school teacher shot by six-year-old sues school district

    01:50

  • Chinese spy balloon gathered intelligence from U.S. military sites, officials say

    01:28

  • Deadly streak of storms leave path of destruction across multiple states

    02:19

  • Woman brought to tears after fisherman finds camera filled with treasured photos she lost years ago

    02:10

Nightly News

Biden admin partnering with social media influencers to warn about fentanyl dangers

02:31

Fentanyl-related deaths in young people spiked nearly 200 percent from 2019 to 2021. The Biden administration’s “drug czar” Dr. Rahul Gupta launched a new campaign partnering with social media influencers to spread awareness about the dangers of fentanyl. NBC News’ Kate Snow shared more about the lifesaving effort.April 5, 2023

  • Now Playing

  • UP NEXT

Best of NBC News

