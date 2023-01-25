IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • ChatGPT uses AI to pass final exam at UPenn’s Wharton

    02:23

  • Congress grills Live Nation CEO after Taylor Swift tour ticket chaos

    02:24

  • Mikaela Shiffrin breaks all-time women’s Alpine skiing World Cup record

    01:44

  • Monterey Park community shattered after mass shooting

    02:07
  • Now Playing

    Biden admin plans to send tanks to Ukraine in a major reversal

    01:03
  • UP NEXT

    Classified documents found in Pence’s Indiana home

    02:25

  • Suspect arrested in Half Moon Bay shooting that left 7 dead

    02:07

  • Alex Murdaugh murder trial underway

    01:27

  • FBI finds additional classified documents at Biden’s Delaware home

    01:47

  • New details about suspected Monterey Park shooter revealed

    02:35

  • Monterey Park is latest U.S. city rocked by horrific gun violence

    01:08

  • Asian community in mourning after Monterey Park shooting

    02:21

  • 11 killed in Monterey Park mass shooting

    04:55

  • Hero who disarmed suspected Monterey Park gunman describes decision to act

    00:51

  • Monterey Park mass shooting impacts Lunar New Year’s celebration

    01:47

  • 50th anniversary of Roe v Wade

    01:39

  • Fourth discovery of classified items revealed at President Biden’s home

    02:20

  • Police nationwide ramp up security after mass shooting

    01:58

  • Monterey Park shooting rattles community

    01:57

  • SWAT teams close in on van sought in connection with Monterey Park mass shooting

    04:01

Nightly News

Biden admin plans to send tanks to Ukraine in a major reversal

01:03

The Biden administration is preparing to announce that they are sending M1 Abrams tanks to Ukraine, according to three senior U.S. officials. NBC News’ Courtney Kube has details on the major reversal.Jan. 25, 2023

  • ChatGPT uses AI to pass final exam at UPenn’s Wharton

    02:23

  • Congress grills Live Nation CEO after Taylor Swift tour ticket chaos

    02:24

  • Mikaela Shiffrin breaks all-time women’s Alpine skiing World Cup record

    01:44

  • Monterey Park community shattered after mass shooting

    02:07
  • Now Playing

    Biden admin plans to send tanks to Ukraine in a major reversal

    01:03
  • UP NEXT

    Classified documents found in Pence’s Indiana home

    02:25

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All