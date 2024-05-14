Biden Administration announces higher tariffs on Chinese EVs, other products

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

President Biden announced higher tariffs on $18 billion worth of products from China. Tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles will be raised from 25 percent to 100 percent, and tariffs will be raised on Chinese steel and aluminum, lithium-ion batteries and other products. NBC News' Gabe Gutierrez reports.May 14, 2024