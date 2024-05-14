IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Biden Administration announces higher tariffs on Chinese EVs, other products
May 14, 2024

  • Blinken arrives in Ukraine as Russia mounts new offensive

    01:31

  • Eight migrant farm workers killed in bus crash in Florida

    01:58

  • Trump defense tries to portray Michael Cohen as motivated by revenge and money

    03:41

  • Fight over the role of library in small Illinois town

    02:59

  • Container ship lost power twice before ramming Baltimore bridge, NTSB says

    01:10
Biden Administration announces higher tariffs on Chinese EVs, other products

01:44

President Biden announced higher tariffs on $18 billion worth of products from China. Tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles will be raised from 25 percent to 100 percent, and tariffs will be raised on Chinese steel and aluminum, lithium-ion batteries and other products. NBC News' Gabe Gutierrez reports.May 14, 2024

