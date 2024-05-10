IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Biden Administration to raise tariffs on Chinese EVs
May 10, 202402:40

Biden Administration to raise tariffs on Chinese EVs

02:40

The Biden Administration plans to raise tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles from 25 to about 100 percent, sources familiar with the matter tell NBC News. It comes as former President Trump argues the shift to EVs will hurt American workers and the cars become a focus of the 2024 campaign. NBC News' Garrett Haake reports.May 10, 2024

