    Biden and Chinese President Xi have high-stakes meeting in San Francisco

Nightly News

Biden and Chinese President Xi have high-stakes meeting in San Francisco

02:51

President Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping met face-to-face today in San Francisco. The meeting was their first in-person visit in a year and served as an effort to restore one of the world's most consequential relationships. NBC News’ Peter Alexander reports.Nov. 16, 2023

    Biden and Chinese President Xi have high-stakes meeting in San Francisco

