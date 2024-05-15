IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Biden and Trump agree to two presidential debates
May 15, 202402:41

Nightly News

Biden and Trump agree to two presidential debates

02:41

President Biden and former President Trump committed to two presidential debates, the first one in June, the second in September. President Biden's proposal came after weeks of pressure from Mr. Trump to agree to a debate. NBC News' Peter Alexander reports. May 15, 2024

