Biden and Trump hold campaign events in Georgia on Saturday
March 10, 202402:30

Nightly News

Biden and Trump hold campaign events in Georgia on Saturday

02:30

President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump both held campaign events in Georgia on Saturday, with Biden visiting Atlanta and Trump holding a rally 70 miles away in Rome. The events come on the heels of Biden’s State of the Union speech and his campaign releasing a new ad taking the issue of his age in stride. NBC News’ Aaron Gilchrist has the details.March 10, 2024

