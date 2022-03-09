IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Nightly News

Biden announces ban on Russian oil and gas

02:10

Following bipartisan pressure, President Biden announced a ban on all Russian oil and gas. “We will not be part of subsidizing Putin’s war,” the president said. Oil and gas production accounts for 40 percent of Russia’s revenue. March 9, 2022

