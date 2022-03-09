Biden announces ban on Russian oil and gas

Following bipartisan pressure, President Biden announced a ban on all Russian oil and gas. “We will not be part of subsidizing Putin’s war,” the president said. Oil and gas production accounts for 40 percent of Russia’s revenue. March 9, 2022
