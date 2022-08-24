IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Nightly News

Biden announces forgiveness of some student loan debt

02:27

President Biden announced that the government will forgive federal student loan debt of up to $10,000 for people earning less than $125,000. Pell Grant recipients will get $20,000 in loan forgiveness. Additionally, the pandemic loan payment pause will be extended through December. Aug. 24, 2022

