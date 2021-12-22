President Biden told Americans that he believes getting vaccinated against Covid-19 is their “patriotic duty.” With omicron spreading, hospitals overburdened, and tests in short supply, Biden announced plans to distribute at-home Covid tests, opening new testing sites, and deploying the military to help hospitals.Dec. 22, 2021
What to know about next steps after Covid diagnosis
01:34
Now Playing
Biden announces new Covid plan as omicron spreads
03:18
UP NEXT
One-on-one with U.S. surgeon general as Covid cases rise
02:09
Airbus and Boeing call for pause on rollout of 5G
02:18
Putin makes new threats as Russia-Ukraine tensions grow
01:25
Families receive final monthly child tax credit checks with framework's future in jeopardy