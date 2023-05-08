IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Nightly News

Biden announces new travel compensation plan for flight delays and cancellations

01:39

President Biden unveiled a new plan calling for airlines to compensate passengers with cash, meal and hotel vouchers when flight delays or cancellations are the airline’s fault. NBC News’ Tom Costello has more details on the proposed rule as the travel industry prepares for a summer surge.May 8, 2023

  Now Playing

    Biden announces new travel compensation plan for flight delays and cancellations

    01:39
  UP NEXT

