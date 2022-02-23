Biden announces sanctions after ‘beginning of a Russian invasion’ of Ukraine
02:29
President Biden announced new sanctions against Russia after Russian President Putin recognized the independence of two pro-Russian areas in eastern Ukraine and deployed Russian forces there.Feb. 23, 2022
