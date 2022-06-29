IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Last living WWII Medal of Honor recipient Hershel “Woody” Williams dies

    01:39

  • Airlines preparing for more delays, cancellations heading into 4th of July weekend

    01:39

  • 53 migrants dead in abandoned truck in San Antonio

    01:40

  • R. Kelly sentenced to 30 years in prison

    01:34

  • Confusion spreading across states about abortion laws

    02:27

  • Cheney calls for former Trump White House counsel to testify in Jan 6 hearings

    02:47

  • Women turning to medication abortions, following Roe v. Wade reversal

    02:27

  • Secretary Pete Buttigieg addresses chaos in travel industry

    03:18

  • Boy Scouts help passengers from deadly Amtrak derailment

    02:10

  • Dozens of migrants found dead in abandoned truck in Texas

    02:05

  • Explosive January 6th testimony by Trump White House insider

    04:37

  • Crisis pregnancy centers facing backlash over high taxpayer costs, medical misinformation

    04:34

  • Wearable tech for employees aims to measure body temperature to prevent heat illness

    01:51

  • Russia attacks shopping mall in Ukraine, killing several people

    01:50

  • Biden administration grappling with Roe v. Wade fallout

    02:54

  • Political divide deepens across states following Roe v. Wade reversal

    02:35

  • At least 3 killed in Amtrak train derailment in Missouri

    02:04

  • North Carolina neighbors come together to help mow a new family’s lawn

    02:13

  • Controversial guidelines bar certain gay and bisexual men from giving blood

    02:13

  • With abortion overturned, what else is next?

    01:45

Biden announces U.S., allies will bolster troop presence in Ukraine during NATO summit

01:29

President Biden announced the United States and its allies will bolster its troop presence in eastern Ukraine. Turkey also dropped its opposition to Sweden and Finland joining NATO. Further, President Zelenskyy addressed the NATO leaders and asked for more military and humanitarian aid.June 29, 2022

