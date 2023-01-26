IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • DeSantis blocks AP African American studies course in Florida

    02:12

  • Conjoined twins separated in miracle procedure

    01:41

  • Half Moon Bay suspect in court after 7 people killed in mass shooting

    01:44
  • Now Playing

    Biden announces U.S. will send 31 tanks to Ukraine

    02:30
  • UP NEXT

    Alex Murdaugh’s alibi contradicts evidence, state contends

    02:16

  • More than 30 million people under winter weather alerts

    02:48

  • Newport News teacher’s lawyer alleges school missed warnings in 6-year-old shooting

    02:01

  • ChatGPT uses AI to pass final exam at UPenn’s Wharton

    02:23

  • Congress grills Live Nation CEO after Taylor Swift tour ticket chaos

    02:24

  • Mikaela Shiffrin breaks all-time women’s Alpine skiing World Cup record

    01:44

  • Monterey Park community shattered after mass shooting

    02:07

  • Biden admin plans to send tanks to Ukraine in a major reversal

    01:03

  • Classified documents found in Pence’s Indiana home

    02:25

  • Suspect arrested in Half Moon Bay shooting that left 7 dead

    02:07

  • Alex Murdaugh murder trial underway

    01:27

  • FBI finds additional classified documents at Biden’s Delaware home

    01:47

  • New details about suspected Monterey Park shooter revealed

    02:35

  • Monterey Park is latest U.S. city rocked by horrific gun violence

    01:08

  • Asian community in mourning after Monterey Park shooting

    02:21

  • 11 killed in Monterey Park mass shooting

    04:55

Nightly News

Biden announces U.S. will send 31 tanks to Ukraine

02:30

President Biden announced today that the U.S. will send 31 powerful Abrams tanks to Ukraine. NBC News’ Kristen Welker on how lawmakers are responding and what this could mean for the ongoing conflict.Jan. 26, 2023

  • DeSantis blocks AP African American studies course in Florida

    02:12

  • Conjoined twins separated in miracle procedure

    01:41

  • Half Moon Bay suspect in court after 7 people killed in mass shooting

    01:44
  • Now Playing

    Biden announces U.S. will send 31 tanks to Ukraine

    02:30
  • UP NEXT

    Alex Murdaugh’s alibi contradicts evidence, state contends

    02:16

  • More than 30 million people under winter weather alerts

    02:48

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All