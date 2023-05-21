IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Nightly News

Biden backs plan to provide F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine

02:14

During the G7 summit, President Joe Biden and European allies promised new support for Ukraine, agreeing to provide American F-16 fighter jets. NBC News’ Molly Hunter has the story.May 21, 2023

