Biden blasts Trump on anniversary of Jan. 6

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
One-on-one with Speaker Pelosi a year after Capitol riot06:12
Now Playing
Biden blasts Trump on anniversary of Jan. 603:10
UP NEXT
The lingering toll of January 6 on police officers02:02
Leading pandemic experts call for new U.S. Covid strategy as cases surge01:43
Rep. Andy Kim, seen in viral photo, on resilience and recovery after Jan. 602:48
Speaker Pelosi on Capitol attack: 'It breaks your heart'01:22
Motorists stranded on icy I-95 help feed others trapped in their cars01:20
Stopping by CES as a hologram to witness the future of tech01:18
Inside the ‘Stop the Steal’ movement amid concerns over midterm elections03:17
Inside the FBI’s January 6 investigation02:58
At least 12 killed in Philadelphia row home fire01:06
Schools see jump in disruptions in first week after the holidays02:22
CDC panel recommends booster shot for kids ages 12 to 1502:49
Biden under pressure as U.S. hits 1 million Covid cases in a day amid testing shortage02:46
Virginia drivers stranded on snow-packed I-9502:19
Inside Covid testing lab as cases surge01:53
Record number of Americans quit their jobs in November00:47
Capitol police chief on what has changed since Jan 6. attack01:42
Texas realtor speaks on role in Jan. 6 attack03:58
BlackBerry pulls the plug on its classic phone01:32
Biden blasts Trump on anniversary of Jan. 603:10
A year after rioters breached the U.S. Capitol, President Biden condemned former President Trump, saying his false claims about election fraud led to the attack that day.Jan. 7, 2022
One-on-one with Speaker Pelosi a year after Capitol riot06:12
Now Playing
Biden blasts Trump on anniversary of Jan. 603:10
UP NEXT
The lingering toll of January 6 on police officers02:02
Leading pandemic experts call for new U.S. Covid strategy as cases surge01:43
Rep. Andy Kim, seen in viral photo, on resilience and recovery after Jan. 602:48
Speaker Pelosi on Capitol attack: 'It breaks your heart'01:22