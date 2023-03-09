IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Biden blasts Tucker Carlson, Republicans for depiction of January 6th

Nightly News

Biden blasts Tucker Carlson, Republicans for depiction of January 6th

President Biden blasted Republicans and Fox News opinion host Tucker Carlson for misrepresenting the January 6th attack. This comes after Carlson presented the day as “mostly peaceful chaos.” NBC News’ Kristen Welker has the latest on the fallout.March 9, 2023

