    Biden calls for unity, warns against extremism of Trump and 'MAGA Republicans'

Nightly News

Biden calls for unity, warns against extremism of Trump and ‘MAGA Republicans’

01:33

President Biden called for unity in a prime-time speech in Philadelphia, while warning that extremism in the Republican party “threatens the very foundations of our republic.” The White House says the speech, coming weeks before the midterms, was not a campaign event. House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy criticized the president, saying he was disparaging fellow Americans.Sept. 2, 2022

    Biden calls for unity, warns against extremism of Trump and ‘MAGA Republicans’

