    Biden campaign ramping up push to attract younger voters

Nightly News

Biden campaign ramping up push to attract younger voters

The Biden campaign is ramping up its push to attract younger voters as Vice President Harris kicks off a monthlong college tour across eight states. NBC News’ Gabe Gutierrez spoke with a group of students on what they think of the visit.Sept. 15, 2023

