Biden considering federal gas tax holiday

President Biden says he is considering a federal gas tax holiday, which could save consumers just over 18 cents a gallon. The proposal would offer a small, temporary savings as the national average price of gas hovers near $5 a gallon, according to AAA. A handful of states already suspended taxes for several weeks this spring. Biden will also meet with oil company executives to push CEOs to do more to increase supply.June 20, 2022

