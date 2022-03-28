Biden defends controversial comment about Putin that sparked backlash from U.S. allies
02:03
President Biden went off script and off message saying Saturday that Russian President Putin “cannot remain in power.” Though his administration had tried to clean up the controversy after the speech, Biden today remains defiant insisting he was “not walking anything back” and he was not calling for regime change. There is diplomatic concern that President Putin will use his words as propaganda or provocation.March 28, 2022
Russia shifts focus of invasion to eastern Ukraine
02:14
Now Playing
Biden defends controversial comment about Putin that sparked backlash from U.S. allies
02:03
UP NEXT
Ukrainians racing to protect Odesa
01:49
Growing fallout from Will Smith’s Oscars slap
02:14
Florida Gov. DeSantis signs bill banning conversation of gender and sexual orientation in schools