Biden denounces hate and pushes for stricter gun control during visit to Buffalo

President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden visited the Buffalo memorial site for the ten people killed in a hate-fueled shooting rampage in Tops Market. Biden denounced hate and pushed for stricter gun control. NBC News reviewed online rants from the chat forum Discord, which appear to be written by the suspect, that detailed how he mapped out the store’s aisles, was confronted by a store security guard for repeatedly entering the store, and considered other areas with high percentages of Black people.May 17, 2022