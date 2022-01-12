Biden endorses change to Senate rules to support voting rights bill
President Biden endorsed a change to Senate rules that would end the 60-vote requirement to avoid a filibuster. Specifically on voting rights, that would allow Democrats to approve the legislation alone with just 50 votes. Republicans oppose the legislation, saying Democrats are orchestrating “fake hysteria.”Jan. 12, 2022
