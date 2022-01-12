IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • North Korea tests new hypersonic ballistic missile

    01:19

  • Squash program helping young people realize their potential

    01:57

  • How to avoid delays in getting your tax refund

    01:39

  • Protecting yourself against Covid variants: How to choose the right mask

    02:06

  • Four people, including infant, survive medical helicopter crash near Philadelphia

    01:36

  • Fauci, Walensky testify at Senate hearing about pandemic response

    02:42

  • Growing frustration among voting rights activists in Georgia

    01:44
  • Now Playing

    Biden endorses change to Senate rules to support voting rights bill

    02:32
  • UP NEXT

    National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan on Russia-Ukraine tensions

    02:01

  • Omicron vaccine to be ready in March, Pfizer CEO says

    02:30

  • On the front lines in Ukraine amid tense U.S.-Russia diplomatic talks

    02:00

  • New questions after deadly Bronx apartment fire

    01:49

  • Tributes pour in for actor and comedian Bob Saget

    01:58

  • Testing underway for Chinese city of 14 million under zero Covid strategy

    01:46

  • Officers rescue pilot from crashed plane seconds before train collision

    01:22

  • “Captain America” goes above and beyond for children

    02:21

  • Students face new stress as schools go remote again

    03:10

  • Novak Djokovic visa hearing underway

    01:43

  • U.S. prepares for high stakes talk with Russia

    01:43

  • Defining Covid hospitalization numbers

    02:41

Nightly News

Biden endorses change to Senate rules to support voting rights bill

02:32

President Biden endorsed a change to Senate rules that would end the 60-vote requirement to avoid a filibuster. Specifically on voting rights, that would allow Democrats to approve the legislation alone with just 50 votes. Republicans oppose the legislation, saying Democrats are orchestrating “fake hysteria.”Jan. 12, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    North Korea tests new hypersonic ballistic missile

    01:19

  • Squash program helping young people realize their potential

    01:57

  • How to avoid delays in getting your tax refund

    01:39

  • Protecting yourself against Covid variants: How to choose the right mask

    02:06

  • Four people, including infant, survive medical helicopter crash near Philadelphia

    01:36

  • Fauci, Walensky testify at Senate hearing about pandemic response

    02:42

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All