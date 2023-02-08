Biden expected to deliver optimistic State of the Union to skeptical public

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

President Biden is set to address a divided Congress for the first time and expected to deliver an optimistic message on the economy and state of the union. A White House official tells NBC News that a key line tonight will be urging lawmakers to “finish the job.” NBC News’ Kristen Welker reports.Feb. 8, 2023

