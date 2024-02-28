IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Biden expresses hope for Gaza cease-fire, but Hamas plays down optimism
Feb. 28, 202400:54

  • First-ever HBCU figure skating team formed at Howard

    01:38

  • Michigan voters expected to give Trump fifth primary victory

    02:16

  • A.I. fuels new school bullying outrage

    01:42
  • Now Playing

    Biden expresses hope for Gaza cease-fire, but Hamas plays down optimism

    00:54
  • UP NEXT

    Judge removed from bench over sexual assault case ruling

    03:34

  • Key witness testifies at hearing on Fulton County D.A.

    01:45

  • Congressional leaders meet with Biden in hopes of averting government shutdown

    01:40

  • Alabama Republicans introduce legislation to protect IVF

    01:37

  • Police body cam video of Osteen church shooter released

    01:19

  • Honoring the long tradition of Black cowboys

    01:47

  • Supreme Court hears arguments on laws that prevent social media sites from policing online content

    02:00

  • Mystery over couple who disappeared on yacht in Caribbean

    01:34

  • New treatment for food allergies shows promise

    01:49

  • Growing pressure to reach budget deal before Friday

    00:48

  • Manhattan DA asks for gag order on Trump in hush money case

    03:02

  • Airman who set himself on fire in front of Israel's embassy identified

    00:58

  • Suspect in Georgia campus killing illegally entered U.S. in 2022

    01:51

  • Kindergarten teacher and her student share bond after both survived heart surgery

    02:16

  • Suspect arrested after Kentucky 18-year-old found dead in dorm

    02:06

  • Zelenskyy discusses need for aid from allies as Ukraine marks 2 years since Russian invasion

    02:43

Nightly News

Biden expresses hope for Gaza cease-fire, but Hamas plays down optimism

00:54

The president said he hoped there could be a cease-fire by next week, saying talks were "close but not done yet." But Israeli officials say they were caught off guard by the president’s comments, while Hamas is saying there are still major gaps between the two sides. NBC's Raf Sanchez reports.Feb. 28, 2024

Get more newsLiveon

  • First-ever HBCU figure skating team formed at Howard

    01:38

  • Michigan voters expected to give Trump fifth primary victory

    02:16

  • A.I. fuels new school bullying outrage

    01:42
  • Now Playing

    Biden expresses hope for Gaza cease-fire, but Hamas plays down optimism

    00:54
  • UP NEXT

    Judge removed from bench over sexual assault case ruling

    03:34

  • Key witness testifies at hearing on Fulton County D.A.

    01:45
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All