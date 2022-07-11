Biden facing political pressure amid gun crisis

During a speech today on the new bipartisan gun law, President Biden was interrupted by a father of a Parkland shooting victim, who was shouting that more must be done. Meanwhile, a new poll from the New York Times finds that 64 percent of Democratic voters say they would prefer a different leader in the 2024 election. However, Vice President Harris said that the president expects to run and that she intends to run with him.July 11, 2022