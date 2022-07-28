IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Biden facing pressure amid more grim economic headlines and recession fears

    01:47
Nightly News

Biden facing pressure amid more grim economic headlines and recession fears

01:47

President Biden is facing growing pressure following a new poll showing that 75 percent of Democrats want someone else to be the Democratic nominee in 2024. This comes as the latest GDP report shows the U.S. economy shrank for the second quarter in a row. NBC News’ reporting is showing that the White House is closely tracking the political activity of at least half a dozen Democrats seen as potential 2024 competitors.July 28, 2022

    Biden facing pressure amid more grim economic headlines and recession fears

    01:47
