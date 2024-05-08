IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Biden halts arms shipment to Israel over military offensive in Rafah
Nightly News

Biden halts arms shipment to Israel over military offensive in Rafah

President Biden said "I'm not supplying the weapons" for an Israeli operation in Rafah. Republicans criticized the president's decision to postpone a shipment of weapons to an American ally. The move comes amid reports that civilians were killed in earlier Israeli strikes using American bombs in Rafah. Talks continued on a cease-fire and hostage deal. NBC News' Andrea Mitchell reports.May 8, 2024

